Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: How Beauden Barrett put his ego aside for All Blacks' success

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Barrett was forced to wave goodbye to month-old daughter Billie Rose, as well as wife Hannah for five weeks, making for a doubly difficult away trip.
Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

There's a growing sense that the Richie Mo'unga-Beauden Barrett play-making axis may in fact have infinite potential.

What was once dubbed an experiment – perhaps even ill-founded and illogical – is beginning to induce

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.