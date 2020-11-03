Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Give us a reason to believe Wallabies are still worth taking seriously

5 minutes to read

Michael Hooper of the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

It has reached the stage where half of New Zealand must be rooting for the Wallabies to land a punch in this Bledisloe Cup series.

The game in this part of the world desperately

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.