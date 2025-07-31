Dame Lydia Ko tees off on the 14th hole during the first round of the AIG Women's Open 2025 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Lydia Ko tees off on the 14th hole during the first round of the AIG Women's Open 2025 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Japanese players have dominated the opening round of the Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales, with the first six names on the leaderboard all carrying the Japanese flag.

Rio Takeda and Eri Okayama share the first round lead at five-under after both carding rounds of 67. Takeda won earlier in the year on the LPGA Tour with victory at the Blue Bay LPGA event in China while she shared second at the US Open. Okayama, meanwhile plays on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Compatriot Miyu Yamashita sits in third, a further shot back while three more Japanese players, including World No 10 Mao Saigo, are among the nine golfers that share fourth place at three-under.

World No 1 Nelly Korda, world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul and recent Women’s PGA Championship winner Minjee Lee of Australia, ranked fifth in the world, are all three shots off the pace in a share of 13th.

Defending champion Dame Lydia Ko opened with a one-over 73, not helped by two bogeys on the back nine and going out at one-under. Amelia Garvey is also one-over, currently through 14 holes.