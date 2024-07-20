“I’m not sure what the conditions are like tomorrow, but I can’t imagine they’ll get any better than this. [It’s] nice to put a good score on the board, and fingers crossed it’s pretty similar conditions tomorrow and [I can] try to take advantage of them again.”

It was a different scene to Friday’s conditions, where the wind caused havoc on the field, particularly for those with later tee times. The likes of Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were among those to have their struggles during the first two rounds and all missed the cut.

Hillier said he felt he had some advantages in dealing with the wind, having learned his craft in Wellington.

“Adaptability is huge. I was lucky enough to grow up in Wellington, which is renowned as one of the windiest cities in the world, so I’ve learned how to control the ball flight a bit more out there and hit different shots, and I think that’s a big part of getting around these golf courses is you can’t just hit your stock golf shot. When it’s blowing like that, you’ve got to be able to work the ball and either hold it against the wind check or turn it with it,” he said.

“Obviously, it takes a lot of practice and a bit of exposure to get it done, and [I’m] pretty thankful to have had that.”

Fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox was among those who teed off later in the day to struggle, turning in a five-over-par 67. Fox went without a birdie in his round, with three bogeys and one double to fall 20 spots down the leaderboard into a tie for 70th.

At the top, American Billy Horschel took over the outright lead with his two-under round moving him to four-under for the tournament. Overnight leader Shane Lowry shot six-over for his third round to drop to ninth at one-under.

