Daniel Hillier has charged up the leaderboard in his first weekend of a major championship, turning in a three-under-par 68 in his third round at The Open to sit in a tie for 15th with one round to play.
This week’s tournament on the links at Royal Troon in Scotland has proved to be a testing stage for some of the best golfers in the world, however Hillier has played a good tournament so far - first making the cut for the first time in four majors he has played, before impressing on Saturday night.
Paired alongside Australian veteran and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott in an early tee time, Hillier got to work early, with two birdies on the front nine, adding two more late on the back nine. A five on the par-four 12th was the only blemish on his scorecard for the round, with his three-under seeing him jump 45 places on the leaderboard.
In reflecting on his round, Hillier said the surprisingly pleasant conditions worked in his favour.
“It was nice. It’s a lot nicer when it’s not blowing 40 [kph] out there, as well. Those first nine holes are a lot easier, to be fair. [I] Managed to play them pretty solidly, get a couple of good birdies early on, and kept it rolling from there,” Hillier said.