Kiwi golfer Sam Jones secured an albatross in the opening round at the Soudal Open in Belgium. Photo / Getty Images

Taranaki golfer Sam Jones has recorded a stunning albatross to take the opening round lead at the DP World Tour’s Soudal Open in Belgium.

Jones, appearing in his maiden season on the tour, carded a nine-under 62 to lead the tournament by two shots on the opening day. The highlight of his round was a two on the par five 17th hole with Jones sinking his approach from 273 yards out - his first career albatross.

“Initially it was going to be a three-shot, was going to lay it up [on 17],” he said.

“Thought about three iron off the tee, hit three wood, pulled it a little bit but hit it nicely.

“Got up there, had 248 metres to the flag, said to my caddie Keith that it was the perfect three wood, into the breeze a little bit.

“I was going well already at that stage so I thought if I made a bogey it was no big deal. Just hit it, flushed it, called to it to be good in the air and it was. First ever albatross, not a bad place to do it.”

🚨 ALBATROSS 🚨



Sam Jones makes a two with a 3-wood on the par 5 17th!#SoudalOpen pic.twitter.com/Ub6oqHARMZ — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 23, 2024

The 27-year-old went into the event having missed the cut in four of his last five events and sits 168th on the season standings going into the European swing.

He earned his spot on the DP World Tour, alongside fellow Kiwis Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier, after finishing seventh at the Q-School Final Stage last year.

Five players sit two shots back from Jones in a tie for second. Hillier opened with a one-over 72.







