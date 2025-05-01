Ryan Fox on the 13th hole during the first round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox has impressed early at The CJ Cup Bryon Nelson event with an opening round five-under 66 at the PGA Tour event.

Fox was among the early starters at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, teeing off in the second group of the day, and started strong with four birdies and a bogey on the front nine. He backed that up with two more birdies on the back nine.

The Kiwi birdied all three of the par fives.

With a third of the field yet to begin their rounds, Fox sits in a share of ninth place, four back from leader Rico Hoey of the Philippines.

Texas seems to suit Fox, who in March had his best finish this year four hours south at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he was in contention going into the final round before finishing tied for 15th.