Ryan Fox runs hot at Black Desert Championship

Ryan Fox in action on day one of the Black Desert Championship in St George, Utah. He shot 65 to grab a share of fourth place at six-under. Photo / Getty Images

Two-over through the opening three holes, it looked like being a rough day ahead for Ryan Fox in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship in Utah.

But the Kiwi surged up the leaderboard by going eight-under through the final 12 holes with six birdies and an eagle to post a first-round 65.

Fox sits in a share of fourth place at six-under, three back from co-leaders Henrik Norlander of Sweden and American Matt McCarty.

Fox, coming off the back of a share of 11th at Sanderson Farms, bogeyed the opening par four and then dropped another shot at the par-three third hole after having to putt around the unique bunker in the middle of the green.

He barely made a mistake after that, making the most of his booming drive on the three par-fives where we went birdie, eagle, birdie. Fox finished the opening round leading the tournament for strokes gained off the tee.

The 37-year-old made his first birdie of the day at the par-five seventh to move to one-over and followed that up with an eagle at the ninth, reaching the green in two and leaving a 16-footer. He then carded a 30 on the back nine with five birdies including two on the 17th and 18th.

With three tournaments remaining in the current season, including this event, the Kiwi currently sits 102nd in the PGA standings with the top 125 securing their cards for next season.


