Ryan Fox in action on day one of the Black Desert Championship in St George, Utah. He shot 65 to grab a share of fourth place at six-under. Photo / Getty Images

Two-over through the opening three holes, it looked like being a rough day ahead for Ryan Fox in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship in Utah.

But the Kiwi surged up the leaderboard by going eight-under through the final 12 holes with six birdies and an eagle to post a first-round 65.

Fox sits in a share of fourth place at six-under, three back from co-leaders Henrik Norlander of Sweden and American Matt McCarty.

Fox, coming off the back of a share of 11th at Sanderson Farms, bogeyed the opening par four and then dropped another shot at the par-three third hole after having to putt around the unique bunker in the middle of the green.

He barely made a mistake after that, making the most of his booming drive on the three par-fives where we went birdie, eagle, birdie. Fox finished the opening round leading the tournament for strokes gained off the tee.