The ball was deemed to be playable, and Fox, with his right shoe off and plant leg rolled up, managed to dig the ball out and give himself a look at par, but a two-putt bogey saw him drop back into second.
From the tee shot, Fox probably would have taken a bogey, and he didn’t waste any time getting the shot back from the course with his sixth birdie of the day on the par-four 12th.
He did well not to drop a shot on the par-four 17th after sending his drive right and into the thick rough, then gave himself a putt for eagle and the outright lead on 18.
He gave the putt a chance, but set up a tap-in for birdie and a share of the lead.
It was a day for decent scores, with Fox among a long list of players to shoot five-under or better.
However, after carding back-to-back four-under rounds to start the week, Fox will go into the final round as the one to chase as he eyes his second PGA Tour title.
Fox and Manassero will be the last players to tee off tomorrow in what shapes up as an exciting final round, with 13 players starting within three shots of the leading pair.
