Even having to play a shot shoeless by the water couldn’t break Ryan Fox’s stride into contention at the RBC Canadian Open.

Fox consolidated his strong start at the tournament in Toronto with his best round of the week so far, shooting a six-under-par 64 in his third round to walk off the course with a share of the 14-under lead alongside Italian Matteo Manassero.

Needing a big result to have a chance of breaking into the field for next week’s US Open, the third major of the season, Fox began the day in a tie for seventh at eight-under, setting himself up nicely for the weekend rounds.

Within three holes this morning, he had improved to 11-under as he picked up a shot on each. The 38-year-old ended the front nine at five-under, with birdies on the eighth and ninth moving him momentarily into the outright lead at 13-under.

Just as it looked like everything was coming up Fox, a wayward tee shot on the par-three 11th left him plenty of work to do as it finished up off to the right and flirting with the water hazard.