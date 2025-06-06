Another bogey followed at the 17th after finding the bunker off the tee, but his superb iron play led to a fourth birdie on his opening nine at the par five 18th - just one of two par fives on the course.
That began another run of three straight birdies as Fox made another four at the par five first hole and also birdied the second hole to get to four-under for the day. A bogey at the third stopped his run but he sank another four-metre putt at the par three fourth to remain at four-under.
Fox briefly got to five-under with his eighth birdie of the day coming at the sixth hole, when his drive landed 35 metre short of the green, before dropping another shot at the seventh hole.
It will be the fifth straight tournament Fox has made the cut.
Fox won his maiden PGA Tour event last month and followed that up with a tied for 28th finish at the PGA Championship and then a top 20 finish at the Memorial last week.
On the DP World Tour, Daniel Hillier sits in a share of 20th following his second round at the KLM Open in Amsterdam. Hillier carded a one-over 72 to be even par, eight off the lead. Fellow Kiwi Kazuma Kobori, eight-over, missed the cut.