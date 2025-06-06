Ryan Fox plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox’s US Open hopes might not be over just yet.

The Kiwi needs at least a third solo finish at the Canadian Open to move into the top 60 of the world rankings and secure a late spot in next week’s major at Oakmont.

He is making a strong go of it two rounds through the Canadian Open after a second straight four-under 66 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley today.

Out early on the course for round two, Fox currently sits in a share of fourth place at eight-under and four shots back from leader Cameron Champ.

It was a very up-and-down 66 for Fox, who finished with eight birdies and four bogeys. Starting on the 10th hole, Fox was three-under after five holes when he birdied the 12th, 13th and 14th - all three putts from between three and five metres after great approaches - but came unstuck at the 15th hole after missing a short putt for par.