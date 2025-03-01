Lydia Ko in Singapore. Photo / AFP

Olympic champion Lydia Ko battled to the top of the leaderboard with a four-under-par 68 after the third round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Saturday in Singapore.

The Kiwi holds a one-shot advantage over England’s flu-hit Charley Hull with a three-day total of 10-under-par 206 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul stormed into contention with the day’s lowest score of 66 to trail Ko by three with 18 holes left to play at the second stop of the LPGA Asian swing.

Making her 11th appearance at the event where her best result came in 2015 in finishing second, Ko is looking forward to finally getting the job done in the final round.

“I’m excited to be in the final group tomorrow. I’ve been in the final group a couple times at this event before and I haven’t necessarily taken it over the finish line,” said the world No 3.