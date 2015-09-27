Danny Lee watches his drive during the third round of the Tour Championship. Photo / Getty

Danny Lee has produced one of the rounds of the day to secure a second-placed finish at the Tour Championship.

The Kiwi golfer completed a five-under par round of 65 at the PGA Tour's season-ending event in Atlanta, to finish at five-under overall - tied for second with Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson. Jordan Spieth won the tournament to claimed the FedEx championship title.

Lee earned US$618,750 (NZ$971,296) for the second placing, taking his season earnings to NZ$5.3m for the year.

Lee mixed seven birdies with two bogeys in his round.

At age 22, Spieth became the first US$22 million man in golf.

Spieth capped off a dream season when he poured in putts from all over East Lake and closed with a 1-under 69 for a four-shot victory.

That was all he needed to become the youngest player to capture the FedEx Cup and its US$10 million bonus.

His fifth victory of the year, including two majors, allowed the Texan to set a PGA Tour record with US$12,030,465 in earnings.

If that wasn't enough, Spieth went back to No. 1 in the world.

Stenson couldn't do much about it. On two holes around the turn with the Swede in tight for birdie, Spieth made two birdies, one from 45 feet.