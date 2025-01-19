“I’m not going to lie, I was feeling pretty nervous on the back nine... I perhaps wanted it a little too much,” Hatton said on the 18th green after watching his birdie putt drop.

Daniel Hillier shakes hands with Tyrrell Hatton. Photo / Getty Images

Canter’s birdie on 18 pushed world number 3 Rory McIlroy to fourth at 12-under while 36-hole leader Scotland’s Ewan Ferguson faded in the final round with a three-over 75 to finish 16th.

Beginning the final round with a one shot lead, Hillier will rue missed birdie opportunities that he needed to take in order to keep the heat on now eight-time European Tour winner Hatton.

Birdie looks on the sixth, seventh, 13th and 17th holes all failed to drop in a round where Hillier’s putter that had put him in contention earlier in the tournament couldn’t get hot as he chased Hatton.

The 12th hole in particular was a big let off that with an opportunity for the Porirua local to regain a share of the lead after an uncharacteristically poor approach from Hatton saw him score bogey and drop a shot - but Hillier’s par putt went wide and he remained a shot back as he too made bogey.

There were flashes of brilliance from Hillier, though, in the face of immense pressure. On the par-four ninth hole he produced a magnificent up and down to save par and put the screws momentarily on Hatton, who responded in kind by making his own par and holding his two-shot lead at the turn.

Hatton’s class was evident and he showed all the composure of a four-time Rolex Series winner as he never looked flustered despite Hillier breathing down his neck - the LIV Golf star dropped just two shots in the final round on his way to victory.

Hillier’s compatriot Ryan Fox carded an even-par 72 in an up and down round of three birdies and three bogeys to finish nine-under for the tournament in a tie for tenth with Dylan Frittelli on his return to professional golf for the season.

The next DP World Tour event is the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor and golf reporter for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.