Hall of fame Kiwi golfer Dame Lydia Ko has voiced her support for an alternative plan to resolve flood vulnerability on Auckland’s North Shore and save the Takapuna Golf Course.
Auckland Council last month confirmed it would proceed with a proposal from its stormwater department, Healthy Waters, to convert halfthe land to a wetland and general recreation area that can also act as a flood reservoir.
But a new solution claiming it would deliver lasting flood resilience for the Wairau Valley in a “smarter and more cost-effective” manner, as well as save the 18-hole course, is being considered by the council.
On Friday, the council is expected to give feedback on the “Shoal Bay Solution”, which was proposed by the Takapuna Golf Course and a substantial community backing – alongside a petition with more than 10,000 signatures to save the public asset.
It proposes the construction of a canal along the side of the course, which would redirect stormwater under Northcote Rd, and pass beneath Smith’s Bush and the motorway before reaching the Waitematā Harbour at Shoal Bay.
The world No 3-ranked female golfer said she fully supports the course’s current management team, who were proposing a plan that addresses flooding issues and protects the public asset.
The North Shore suburb of Milford was one of the worst-affected parts of the city during the 2023 Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods.
Two young men died during the floods in neighbouring Wairau Valley. The Takapuna Golf Club sits between the largely industrial suburb and Milford.
The Shoal Bay Solution claims it is estimated to cost about $2 million less than the council’s Healthy Waters stage one solution, but would maintain a revenue stream and reduce ongoing operational costs for council and ratepayers.
“The Healthy Waters option is effectively a scorched-earth policy for the entire golf course with virtually every tree and existing stream ecology destroyed, to make way for wholesale excavation and retention of the diggings on site,” a website advocating for the Shoal Bay Solution reads.
It said its solution provides strong flood protection for the community that could be built in months, not years.
In June, Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox said the loss of Takapuna Golf Club would “significantly damage” the recreational side of golf.
“The facility provides a great service to the game of golf in New Zealand, allowing numerous recreational golfers – both adults and kids – to get into the game at a very reasonable cost.
“This is so important, as it opens the game up to people who in many other countries would be excluded from the sport.”
The 38-year-old said he had played there many times with friends and practised at the driving range while trying to make it to the PGA Tour.