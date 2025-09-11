Kazuma Kobori plays his second shot on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

BMW PGA Championship: Daniel Hillier and Kazuma Kobori in the mix as first round suspended

New Zealand duo Daniel Hillier and Kazuma Kobori have made strong starts to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, while former champion Ryan Fox has some work to do to make the cut.

In the last tune-up before the Ryder Cup, European team member Ludvig Aberg leads at eight-under alongside Frenchman Tom Vaillant after both opened with rounds of 64.

South African Casey Jarvis is a shot back at seven-under while Aberg’s Ryder Cup teammates Matt Fitzpatrick (six-under), Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry (all at five-under) also started strong.

The best of the Kiwi trio is Hillier, who was four-under through 16 holes when play was suspended. Hillier remains in the hunt for a PGA Tour card in 2026, with the top 10 in the season standings gaining entry and the Kiwi sitting in 12th spot going into the BMW PGA Championship.

Kobori carded a three-under 69 to sit in a share of 33rd alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed.