Abu Dhabi Championship: Kazuma Kobori shares lead with Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025 at Yas Links Golf Course. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Kazuma Kobori has made a stunning start to share the lead in the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

Kobori opened the US$9 million ($16m) tournament with an eight-under 64 to be part of a five-way tie that includes Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, who

