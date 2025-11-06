Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025 at Yas Links Golf Course. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Kazuma Kobori has made a stunning start to share the lead in the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

Kobori opened the US$9 million ($16m) tournament with an eight-under 64 to be part of a five-way tie that includes Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, who were paired together.

South African Richard Sterne and Frenchman Adrien Saddier also sit at eight-under after round one in the last event of the DP Tour before the season-ending World Championship in Dubai.

Kobori found form on the back-nine where he carded a 30 which included four birdies and an eagle.

“It was good. At the start it was very dicey, but held it together and got on a run early in the back nine. Just kept playing good golf, so it was good,” Kobori said.