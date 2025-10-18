“I love his swing tempo and his golf style, so I learned from Shane a lot,” said Nakajima.

“I’m looking forward to playing with the top players in the world tomorrow. Same mindset, same swing. Yeah, just play golf.”

Overnight leader Fleetwood was frustrated after a three-under 69 left him two shots back on 15-under par, while Lowry also had a 69 to be 14-under.

“When I did give myself a chance to score, I missed a couple,” lamented Fleetwood, who dropped a shot at the 17th, but birdied 18.

“I’m glad that I finished with a birdie there. I thought I might have actually chipped it in,” the Englishman said.

“I had a five-hole stretch where I didn’t putt very well. I’ll try and fix it now and then we’ll go again tomorrow.”

Five-time major champion Rory McIlroy rescued his day with three birdies in his last six holes to get to 10-under with a 68.

But the Northern Irishman is seven strokes behind and will need something special on Sunday to get into contention on his debut in India.

“I’d imagine that if I shoot a low one tomorrow I could post a score and see what happens,” said McIlroy.

“But I’d say I’m probably two shots too far behind to have a realistic chance.”

Lowry berated himself for a sloppy round that began to unravel with a dropped shot at the 10th and another at the 16th.

“I got very frustrated on the back nine today,” admitted the Irishman.

“I started to hit very loose shots, made some silly mistakes. I just missed a short putt on 10 and then it kind of snowballed from there.”

The inaugural $4 million tournament has attracted a stellar field that includes McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammate Viktor Hovland, who is tied eighth on 12-under after a 66.

The 2023 British Open champion Brian Harman was out in the final pairing with Fleetwood.

But a wayward drive led to a bogey six at the first and the American stuttered to a 70, which dropped him into four-way tie for fourth on 13-under.

“One of those days, two really good days to start, then a day where the marginal shots ended up in a bad spot and the good shots aren’t close enough for birdie,” said Harman.

“Proud of the way I hung in there. To get a couple under out of my form today was pretty good.”