DP World India Championship: Daniel Hillier in contention as Keita Nakajima shoots into the lead

Kiwi Daniel Hillier remains in contention heading into the final round at the DP World India Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Japan’s Keita Nakajima shot his second 65 of the week on Saturday to leapfrog Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry and take a two-shot cushion into the final round of the DP World India Championship.

Nakajima carded a third round of seven birdies and no bogeys to finish at 17-under-par 199

