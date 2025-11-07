33 hours and more than 6,000 golf balls later, the Alternative Commentary Collective can finally rest after finally recording a hole-in-one.

Kiwi duo Daniel Hillier and Kazuma Kobori remain in the hunt in the Abu Dhabi Championship as the tournament moves into the business end.

Hillier moved into a tie for 10th after the second round, carding a four-under 68 to sit 10-under at the halfway point.

The 27-year-old made seven birdies in his round, but three bogeys saw him give a few shots back to the course - two of those coming on holes 15 and 17.

He sits in a seven-way tie for 10th, four shots off the pace set by English duo Aaron Rai and Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood, who was joint leader after the first round, continued in kind with a six-under second round. At the halfway mark, Fleetwood has just one bogey on his scorecard along with 15 birdies.