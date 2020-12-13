Golf: Weather delays Lydia Ko's shot at US Open title

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits out of the bunker on the first hole during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko must wait another day before she begins her fourth round at the US Open.

The final round play was suspended due to course conditions and anticipated inclement weather in Houston, the US Open organisers announced this morning.

Ko, who sits in a share of fifth, had yet to begin her round.

On Sunday, Ko posted just one birdie, along with two bogies, amongst 15 other par holes in the round but it was still enough to move her to within four shots of leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

Shibuno, who won last year's British Open, shot a three-over 74 to hold a one-shot lead over American Amy Olson. Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Ji Yeong Kim lie in a share of third at one-under, a shot ahead of Ko and three other players.

Ko said a different wind direction made a tough start to the day.

"I knew the holes would play quite differently but with the first few holes all into the wind and raining from yesterday afternoon and overnight I think definitely made the course a lot softer and hence made it a lot longer…I was just trying to grind my way out there," she said after her round.

"I feel like I could have shot a lower score but at the same time it could have been a lot worse so I'll take what I have today."

Only two players shot under the card in the third round with Kim the only player to score in the 60s with a four-under 67.

Ko, who last claimed a major in 2016, said she just had to stay patient heading into the final round of a major in 2020.

"Sometimes you keep going on a par train and you think 'when is there going to be a good turnaround?'

"Around a course like this and especially at majors pars are sometimes not a bad score," she added.