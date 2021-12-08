Golf: Tiger Woods to return to golf after car crash, play with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and son Charlie playing at the 2020 PNC Championship. Photo / Getty

Tiger Woods will make his return to golf later this month following his car crash in February, playing alongside his son at the PNC Championship.

Tiger and Charlie, aged 12, will play in the event for the second straight year.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie. I'm playing as a dad and couldn't be more excited and proud," Woods said in a tournament press release.

The event is a 36-hole, two-man scramble tournament, meaning the 15-time major winner will play every second shot across the two days. Last year Tiger and Charlie finished seventh with Justin Thomas and his father Mike taking out the tournament.

The event has traditionally been labelled a father and son tournament but this year will also feature women's world number one Nelly Korda and her father Petr Korda, a grand slam tennis champion.

Woods spoke to media for the first time earlier this month following his car crash in Los Angeles in Feburary that shattered his right leg. He said he wasn't sure what his future in golf holds except that he's a long way from deciding whether he can compete against the best.

"I can show up here and I can host an event, I can play a par-3 course, I can hit a few shots, I can chip and putt," he said. "But we're talking about going out there and playing against the world's best on the most difficult golf courses under the most difficult conditions.

"I'm so far from that."

Woods addressed the media for the first time since his Feb. 23 crash on a winding road in the Los Angeles coastal suburbs. Police said he was driving at least 84 mph when he crossed a median and his SUV tumbled down a hill.

Doctors said he shattered tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized by a rod in the tibia. A combination of screws and pins were used to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

Asked his recollection of the accident, Woods said curtly, "All those answers have been answered in the investigation, so you can read about all that there in the police report." When asked if he had any flashbacks to the trauma, he replied: "I don't, no. Very lucky in that way."

Woods said he felt fortunate to be alive and to still have his right leg — he said the possibility of amputation was "on the table" — and to be able to walk into the press center at Albany Golf Club without a noticeable limp. From the waist up, with biceps bulging through a black-and-gray shirt, he looked like he did a year ago.

Woods said he spent three months immobilized — a makeshift hospital bed was set up in his Florida home — before he could start moving around on crutches and eventually walk on his own. Two weeks ago, he posted a video of his smooth swing with a short iron.

"I have a long way to go to get to that point," he said. "Now, I haven't decided whether or not I want to get to that point. I've got to get my leg to a point where that decision can be made, and we'll see what happens when I get to that point."