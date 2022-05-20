Tiger Woods was captured asking a camera operator for a bit of space at the PGA Championship three times. Video / PGA

Tiger Woods was captured asking a camera operator for a bit of space at the PGA Championship three times. Video / PGA

An altercation with a television camera operator has highlighted the depths of frustration felt by Tiger Woods after a disappointing opening round at the PGA Championship golf tournament.

Woods, in just his second competitive start since almost losing his right leg in a car crash 15 months ago, was clearly in discomfort throughout the day; noticeably wincing on several occasions during his back nine.

However, his physical battle wasn't aided by one camera operator who, after Woods' opening drive of the day encroached just a little too close to Woods' personal space.

Tiger Woods had a frustrating first day on the Southern Hills course. Photo / Getty

Woods was captured on live television asking the person behind the camera three times to "give (him) some breathing room".

"Would you mind giving me some breathing space?" Woods asked. "Please?"

Seconds later and after minimal change to the situation, Woods asked once again: "Would you mind giving me some breathing space, please?"

Once again, the camera operator barely acknowledged Woods' plea, prompting an awkward third request: "Could you back off a little bit and give me some breathing space? Back off a little bit and give me some breathing space!"

At that point the coverage cut away from Woods and, presumably, gave him a reprieve from the close-up scrutiny of his fairway walk.

After a solid start, with two birdies in his first five holes, Woods ended his day with a four-over 74 that left him well down the leaderboard.

"Physically I've felt better," Woods said, with selfless understatement. "No, my leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be. We'll start the recovery process and get after it tomorrow."

Later he expanded on the problem. "I just can't load it. Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts," he said, before making his own joke. "But hey, it's just golf. If I don't do that, I'm all right."

Woods wasn't the only player to voice frustration with a camera operator during the first round as Spain's Jon Rahm was also captured twice telling one to back off as he approached a bunker shot.

Not a good for cameramen Jon Rahm needs some space pic.twitter.com/fNpVkDCqKl — Pat Perez’s Hair (@patperezhair) May 19, 2022

Rahm, the world's number-two ranked player, also struggled on the Southern Hills course, finishing with a round of three over and leaving the course in a tie for 84th.