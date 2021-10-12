Golf: Tiger Woods spotted on golf course without crutches for first time since car crash

Tiger Woods before his car crash earlier this year. Photo / Getty

Tiger Woods has been spotted back on the greens for the first time since his car crash earlier this year.

The 15-time major champion was photographed last weekend watching his son Charlie, 12, on the range while at a junior golf tournament in Florida.

He was wearing golf gear with a sleeve on his right leg and appeared to be standing comfortably alongside his girlfriend Erica Herman.

Closer look at the right leg from the posted source above. pic.twitter.com/lgbIgBtzs2 — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 9, 2021

It was the first time Woods has been seen without crutches since the accident in February, when he was involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles that left him with severe injuries to his right leg and foot that required hospitalisation and multiple surgeries.

Shortly after the accident, Woods posted a statement on Twitter indicating surgery was a success and then posted a photo on Instagram in April of him on crutches with his dog.

In May this year, Woods discussed his rehabilitation in an interview with Golf Digest, but declined to answer when asked if he would be able to play golf again.

"I do my routines every day and am focused on my No 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time," he said in what was his first interview since the crash.

Woods has been out of the public eye since his accident, but was reportedly active behind the scenes during Team USA's triumph at the Ryder Cup last month.

There has been no official update on Woods' plans to return to playing.