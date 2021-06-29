Golf: Third Kiwi books spot for British Open

Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier. Photosport

Daniel Hillier will line up in his second major golf championship next month after qualifying for the British Open.

The 21-year-old won a qualifying event at Hollinwell in Nottinghamshire and will join Ryan Fox and Danny Lee in the field for Royal St Georges.

Hillier played in the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach where he missed the cut.

Hillier said he's thrilled with the way he performed in Open qualifying after shooting 64 in the first round before securing his spot with a second round 69 to finish at 11-under.

"I was just lost for words," he told Newstalk ZB.

"[I] Managed to play really well in the first round, held on for the front nine in the second round and then made a few birdies coming home. Finished nicely with a long putt on the last. Really excited to get it done and looking forward to getting to Royal St Georges in a couple of weeks," Hillier said.

Hillier has been playing on the European Challenge Tour with two top 10 finishes this season.

The other two New Zealand players have had to wait more than a year after earning their qualification places after the 2020 British Open was cancelled.

Fox booked his place after leading the order of merit on the PGA Tour of Australia following the 2019 season.

Lee meanwhile qualified last March after a top 10 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.