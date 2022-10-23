Kiwi golfer Steven Alker has begun the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs in winning style with victory at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

Alker claimed his fourth win of the season with three birdies down the final stretch to move clear of a four-way tie for the lead.

The 50-year-old went into the Champions Tour playoffs in first place on the season standings and extends his lead heading into the penultimate event before the Charles Schwab Cup Championship starting November 14.

With three holes to play, Alker joined the lead with KJ Choi, Jerry Kelly and Padraig Harrington after a birdie at the 15th. Two more birdies at the par five 16th and the par three 17th put Alker clear, finishing with a final round 68 at 14-under.

Choi was second at 13-under after shooting a five-under 67.

Alker takes home US$335,000 (NZ$580,000) for the win taking his season prize money to $US3.25m ($NZ5.5m).