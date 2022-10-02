Ryan Fox celebrates victory on the 18th following day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 at St Andrews. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has claimed the biggest victory of his career by taking out the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course at St Andrews this morning.

Fox said he was thinking of the late Shane Warne throughout the victory, who he played alongside several times at the event.

It is the Kiwi's third win on the DP World Tour and second this year which should see him make another significant leap up the world rankings from where he currently stands in 46th - which guarantees more opportunities at major events next year.

Starting four shots behind leader Richard Mansell, who had a four-over 76, Fox carded a four-under 68 to finish on 15-under. He bogeyed the 17th which opened the door for Alex Noren who needed to sink an eagle putt on the last to force pressure on Fox - but it just fell short.

Fox then two-putted for par for the win for which he earns US$816,000 (NZ$1.46m).

Fox and Warne finished second in the pro-am team event section of the tournament last year before the cricket legend died of a heart attack in March.

"It means a lot. To be honest the only person I can think of at the moment is Warney. He meant a lot to me in this event, a great mate and it's a terrible shame not here but I'm going to enjoy celebrating this one with the family," Fox said.

