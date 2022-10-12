Voyager 2022 media awards
Golf: Ryan Fox set to skip New Zealand Open to pursue PGA Tour dream

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
New Zealand's Ryan Fox celebrates victory on the 18th green at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Ryan Fox celebrates victory on the 18th green at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Photo / AP

Ryan Fox is all but certain to miss next year's New Zealand Golf Open as he pursues his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.

The New Zealand Open at Millbrook from March 2-5, which

