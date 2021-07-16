Golf: Ryan Fox remains amongst leaders at British Open as Louis Oosthuizen makes history

NZ Herald’s Lachlan Waugh joins Cheree Kinnear as they preview an action packed weekend of sport with the All Blacks taking on Fiji, Round 14 of the ANZ Premiership and more. Video / NZ Herald

Ryan Fox has posted another solid, if unspectacular, round at the British Open to remain amongst the leaders going into the second half of golf's final major of the year.

A bogey and a double bogey were the only blemishes in a round that also featured five birdies, two in a row to finish, and left Fox at four-under for the tournament, seven shots behind clubhouse leader Louis Oosthuizen who is in the midst of an historic run at Royal St George's.

Despite the gap to Oosthuizen, Fox sits in a tie for 16th place overall and says he's happy with how he's performed on what has been a challenging course for the field.

"Played really good today. Drove it the best I've driven it probably all year. Gave myself lots of chances and converted a few putts.

"I probably left a few out there, and only really hit one bad shot on the 5th hole, which got penalised pretty badly for that in the long stuff.

"Other than that, really happy with how I hit it and fought back after a pretty tough start. I feel pretty comfortable with every part of my game at the moment."

Ryan Fox feels on top of his game at the British Open this week. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier failed to make the cut after a one-over round overnight left him sitting at three-over par for the tournament, two shots off the cut at one over.

At the top of the field, Oosthuizen once again illustrated he saves his best golf for the majors as the South African took control of the second round with two birdies and an eagle in a fantastic three-hole stretch on the back nine.

The overnight leader started the day on six-under but by the 14th had got to 12-under after some sublime control around the tricky Kent links.

Birdies at the 12th and 13th were topped off with a brilliant eagle on the par-five 14th and the 2010 Open champion was in cruise control - the perfect combination of power, touch and poise.

It was a golfing masterclass and at times it seemed as though he had the ball on a string. He proved he was human with his first bogey of the championship at the par-three 16th, but two pars at 17 and 18 meant he finished on 11-under, a two-shot lead. Not just that but his halfway score of 129 is the lowest in Open Championship history - majestic.

Oosthuizen's genius allowed him to overhaul the nine-under score of Collin Morikawa who earlier was a whisker away from matching the course record as he raced through the field.

The US player skipped round the fabled links in six-under 64. A birdie putt on the 18th lipped out, denying Morikawa the honour of matching Greg Norman's 63 at Royal St George's in 1993. Morikawa's 64 was equalled by Argentine Emiliano Grillo who moved to six-under.

The United Statesian was later briefly joined at the top of the leaderboard by 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth. The American went to nine-under with a birdie at the par-four 12th. The Stars and Stripes duo was then overtaken by the popular and hugely in-form South African Oosthuizen.

- with The Daily Telegraph UK