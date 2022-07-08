Ryan Fox now sits in a tie for 38th on the leaderboard. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox has surged up the leaderboard at the Scottish Open, firing an impressive round amidst difficult conditions at The Renaissance Club.

Fox came into the second round languishing in 112th place after a four-over opening effort. However, only three players in the tournament posted a better score than the Kiwi on day two.

After landing a lone birdie on Friday, Fox recorded four overnight; his short game coming alive with a chip-in from 21 metres on hole 9, long putts made on holes 11 and 16 and a superb approaches to the green on hole 13.

Two bogeys were his only blemishes on a day that challenged the entire field, his two-under round only bettered by Thomas Detry (-3), Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) and Xander Schauffele (-5).

Fox now sits in a tie for 38th on the leaderboard, though he is nine shots behind leader Cameron Tringale of the USA.

Tringale has a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots available for the British Open.

The Scottish Open is the first time the PGA Tour is co-sanctioning a European tour event, and it led to the strongest field in tournament history, featuring 14 of the top 15 players in the world ranking. Tringale won't have to contend with half of them.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, was among seven of those players who can get an early start on the Old Course at St. Andrews. They all missed the cut.

Most of them got caught on the bad end of the draw. There was only a wee breeze on Friday when Tringale opened with a 61 and Woodland shot 64. By the afternoon, the wind was gusting to 48kph, and the difference was just over three shots.

Saturday gave a steady dose of strong wind, typical for these parts and still playable considering the design of the links-like course that allows for the ball to be played along the ground.

Scheffler (72) was on the good side of the draw and got a taste of quirky bounces, finding pot bunkers and other trouble that kept him from making up ground. PGA champion Justin Thomas had a 77 and missed the cut by seven shots.

- with AP