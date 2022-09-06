Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Golf: Ryan Fox misses out on Presidents Cup team despite career-best season

Matt Brown
By
5 mins to read
Ryan Fox was overlooked for this year's Presidents Cup. Photo / Photosport

Ryan Fox was overlooked for this year's Presidents Cup. Photo / Photosport

Ryan Fox admits disappointing results in big tournaments and a "PGA Tour centric" criteria may have cost him a spot in the international team for this month's Presidents Cup.

The Kiwi world number 47 had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.