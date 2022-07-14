Ryan Fox has four top-three finishes in his last seven starts. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox has carded a solid opening round at the British Open, firing a one-under 71 on the fabled St Andrews course.

Fox, who's entered golf's final major of the calendar in unprecedented form, landed three birdies on the Old Course; one he says he's vastly familiar with, having played there over 30 times in his career.

However, a wayward tee shot on the fourth hole and a 10th hole that saw him forced to three-putt, saw him drop two crucial shots on the day.

At the tie of writing, Fox lies in a tie for 35th on the leaderboard, seven shots behind clubhouse leader and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young.

Young, plotting his way around the course in a gentle breeze, finished with a long two-putt birdie for an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy among the earlier starters.

McIlroy had the 18-hole lead in the PGA Championship. He was only one shot behind after one round of the US Open. At both majors, it was the third round that got away from him.

McIlroy says he feels in control of his game and that gives himself a little more freedom. He says he expects to give a better account of himself the remainder of this tournament.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is currently struggling in his opening round.

After a double bogey on the opening hole, Woods made another double bogey on No. 7 after hitting into a bunker on an adjacent fairway. He is 6 over through 13 holes.

Finally, fellow Kiwi Ben Campbell carded an opening round two-over 74; a roller-coaster affair that saw him land four birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.

- with AP