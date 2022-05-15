Ryan Fox hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Soudal Open in Antwerpen, Belgium. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Soudal Open in Antwerpen, Belgium. Photo / Getty

A wayward final stretch has cost Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox a second win on the DP Tour this year, finishing in a share of second at the Soudal Open in Belgium.

Fox blew a three-shot lead midway through the front nine, losing a head-to-head battle with England's Sam Horsfield who captured his third DP World Tour title.

Horsfield shot a final round 68 to finish at 13-under, two shots clear of Fox and German Yannick Paul.

It was there for the taking for Fox who went into the final round with a one-shot lead, and stretched it to three after bouncing back from a second hole bogey with three straight birdies.

With Fox and Horsfield tied at the 16th tee, the Kiwi went bogey-birdie-bogey to card an even par 71 and finish two shots behind the Englishman.

Fox will now head jet across the Atlantic Ocean to the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Oklahoma for his 12th major appearance. A consolation from today's result is that the second placing secures him a spot in next month's US Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts.

The Kiwi world number 106 could also jump back into the world top 100 tomorrow as he takes plenty of form into the second major of the year and his first since last year's Open Championship.

More to come...