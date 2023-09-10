Ryan Fox hits his third shot on the 17th hole during Day Four of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox hits his third shot on the 17th hole during Day Four of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox must be wondering when the luck of the Irish will fall his way after finishing just short at the Irish Open for the third time of his career.

Fox, playing in his first tournament since the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in July, held a share of the lead midway through the fourth round but dropped a shot on the penultimate hole to end his chance of another victory on the DP World Tour.

Fox carded a final round 70 at the K Club to finish two shots (12-under) behind Swede Vincent Norrman at 14-under in a share of third. Norrman had the low round of the day with 65 to win his second tournament of the year.

The Kiwi finished runner-up last year behind Adrian Meronk and also in 2018, edged out by Russell Knox. This year he shared third with Grant Forrest (Scotland), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Triston Lawrence (South Africa) and Hurly Long (Germany).

Fox earns $315,000 (NZD$535,000) for his third placed finish.

He missed a birdie chance at the 16th which would have tied the lead, but the ball held up just short of the hole. An errant drive on the par four 17th left him with a tough approach and he clipped a tree leaving his ball well short of the green. He recovered well to land his third on the edge of the green but his par attempt finished short.

Needing an eagle on the par five 18th, Fox’s drive landed in the rough ending any hope of a playoff.

Fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier finished in a share of 13th at 10-under following a final round 69.

Next week is the lucrative BMW Championship at Wentworth.