Ryan Fox struggled to find the form which saw him lead the field at the Irish Open after day one. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox has tumbled back down to earth at the Irish Open after he failed to produce a second round to match his scintillating opener on Friday.

Fox led the field coming into today's round after a flawless 8-under 64 at Mount Juliet on Friday.

However, there were plenty of blemishes during his follow-up effort overnight as he tumbled down the leaderboard after a one-over 73 on a day which still produced plenty of low scoring.

Fox struggled in recording four bogeys - three on a front nine on which he landed six birdies just yesterday - and was fortunate to hole three birdies to balance his scorecard somewhat.

He now lies four shots behind leader Jorge Campillo of Spain, added a 4-under 68 to his opening bogey-free 65 for a halfway total of 11 under par, one shot ahead of Poland's Adrian Meronk (67) and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti (69).

Home favourite Shane Lowry staged a grandstand finish to make the cut. He looked set for an early exit until he birdied his last four holes for a second round of 70. The 2019 British Open champion rounded off a brilliant fightback by holing from 20 feet on the 18th to the delight of the large crowds.

At 3 under, Lowry is eight shots off the pace as he looks to win the event for a second time. He famously lifted the title as an amateur in 2009.

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington joined Lowry in making the cut on 3 under thanks to a brilliant finish. The new US Senior Open champion followed a double bogey on the seventh — his 16th hole — with birdies on the eighth and ninth.

- with AP