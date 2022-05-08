Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Golf: Ryan Fox faces anxious wait on PGA Championship confirmation

4 minutes to read
Ryan Fox could still sneak into next week's PGA Championship. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox could still sneak into next week's PGA Championship. Photo / Getty

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

Ryan Fox thinks he might have just done enough to qualify for next week's PGA Championship but faces an anxious wait.

The 35-year-old New Zealand number one finished in a tie for eighth at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.