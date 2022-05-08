Ryan Fox could still sneak into next week's PGA Championship. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox thinks he might have just done enough to qualify for next week's PGA Championship but faces an anxious wait.

The 35-year-old New Zealand number one finished in a tie for eighth at the European Tour's British Masters at the Belfry on six-under par, four shots behind the winner, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, earning $66,000 for his efforts.

Fox climbs four spots to 13th in the Tour standings, continuing a fine run of form that saw him claim two previous top 15 finishes since returning to Europe last month.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox at the British Masters. Photo / Getty

After winning for the second time on the Tour in Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE in early February, Fox adjusted his goals to aim to qualify for the PGA Championship and 150th Open Championship.

The top 100 in the world rankings are guaranteed a place in the 156 strong field for the year's second major at Southern Hills in Oklahoma next week. The top 70 from the PGA Tour money list from the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson to the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, which finished today, qualify too. Others who qualify include the major winners over the past five years.

Fox is 110 in the official world rankings which are updated tomorrow morning and he can expect to climb several places but probably not enough to get inside the top 100.

However, there is a chance the ranking cut off could be outside the top 100 which may see Fox sneak in.

"My inkling is I'll probably get in, but it's up to the PGA of America," Fox told the Herald. "I think they've got a meeting tomorrow in the States, from what I understand that dishes out the final invites to the field, which by all accounts goes down to world rankings.

"So hopefully I should go up a little bit after this week, but it's always hard to work out how much you're actually going to go up. But now I'm hearing potentially the entry cut off might go down as far as 116 in which case I will be fine. Or it could be 105 or 106, I'm going to be really tight."

The Aucklander has earned $658,000 so far in 2022, the bulk of which came from his victory in February.

While making the field for the second major of the year has been a goal, he is not going to lose any sleep wondering whether he will get in and is just pleased to be playing well.

"A couple of top tens and a top 15 and three weeks back after eight weeks off, I would have taken that. I had a chance to play my way into the PGA, which I'll find out for sure in 24 hours.

"I feel like I've done what I could control fairly well. At least I've got a chance and I obviously want to play but if I don't, I just get a week off. So it's just one of those things. I'm probably not as nervous about it as I would have been a few years ago. I'm just happy with where everything's at on and off the golf course."

Fox confirmed even if he does receive good news tomorrow, he will still play this week's European Tour event in Belgium.

"My coach [Marcus Wheelhouse] is in England and my physio is going to be there. So I figured that's going to be better preparation for me, rather than sitting in London and doing a little bit of practice. So I potentially might have to play six weeks in a row or potentially have a week off with the PGA. So we'll see what happens."