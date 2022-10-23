Michael Hendry tees off at the New Plymouth Golf Club on his way to winning the Taranaki Open. Andy Jackson /www.bwmedia.co.nz

Michael Hendry has once again become the most winningest player on the Charles Tour, capturing his eighth title on the tour at the Taranaki Open today.

Hendry put on a clinic around New Plymouth Golf Club to get the job done, firing a blemish-free six-under 66 to win by three over Josh Geary.

The 43-year-old began the final round a shot behind the overnight leader Cameron Jones but made a statement on the opening hole by draining a 30-foot birdie putt to take sole possession of the lead early after Jones opened with a bogey. He made a second successive birdie at two to add another shot onto his lead, which he wouldn't relinquish.

He made a further birdie at the short par five seventh to make the turn in three under and be a shot clear of Jones with nine to play.

Hendry kept his foot on the gas, making three further birdies at 12, 13, and 15 to put an unassailable gap between him and the chasers. Three pars coming home was enough to win by three over Geary, who needed to win today to win the Jennian Homes Trophy, as Sam Jones finished in solo third.

Hendry says he's happy to win another title on the Charles Tour.

"It's been a really solid week, to be honest, with the exception of a couple of holes, but most of it was really good.

"It means a lot [to win]. As a New Zealand golfer, it's great to etch your name in a little bit more of New Zealand golfing history. It's really pleasing to come and win these events, I played really well, and it was enjoyable to play with Geary, who has been playing really well and (Cam) Jones, who I know really well and have known since he was a kid; I really enjoyed watching him play over the weekend. He didn't have a great day today, but he's learning all the time.

"It's not only enjoyable winning, but I really loved spending time out on the golf course in a competitive nature with good mates."

The Taranaki Open is his eighth title on the tour, a feat he's particularly proud of as he further etches his name into the history books.

"It's the little things like these records that you can hold on to for a long period of time and be talked about as a good golfer in New Zealand. I want to put my name in the headlines; another guy has been doing it a lot lately, so it's pleasing to get another win."

He now heads back up to Auckland to catch a flight to Japan, where he needs a solid finish to his Japanese Tour season.

Hendry says he'll take a tonne of confidence into the back end of the year.

"Absolutely. I played most of the 72-holes really well; I didn't make a bogey today and made very few the entire week, and hit a lot of quality shots. The great thing about coming to events like this, albeit it isn't a large event in comparison to some of the others we play, is that you want to win.

"To get the competitive juices flowing and feel the nerves over a couple of shots where I need to make sure I don't make any mistakes coming in to get the job done is good. It doesn't matter what the size of the event is; if you want to win, you'll feel it. It was cool to feel that pressure today."

Sam Jones did enough to capture the Jennian Homes Trophy with his solo third finish, accumulating 1,585 points over the Charles Tour season.

Geary finished in second, finishing on 1,505 points.