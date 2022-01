Lydia Ko of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Lydia Ko has snatched back the outright lead after the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.

Ko shot an even-par 72 at the Boca Rio Golf Club, which was good enough to give her a two-shot buffer, at 11-under, going into the final round.

Having held a two-shot advantage after a superb opening-round 63, Ko's second-day 70 had her in a share of the lead with Danielle Kang at the halfway point, and the American then endured an up and down time of it in her third outing.

-More to come.