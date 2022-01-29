Lydia Ko of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Lydia Ko has positioned herself for an early victory in 2022, to further build on her comeback form of last year.

The Kiwi will go into the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida at 11 under, with a two-shot lead over American Danielle Kang.

France's Celine Boutier - who was the big third round mover - Charley Hull of England, and Uka Saso of Japan are also within striking distance.

In cold and windy conditions, Ko had a seesaw battle with overnight co-leader Kang during the third round on the way to firing an even par 72.

Kang had a great chance to narrow Ko's lead on the 17th, when the Kiwi fluffed her tee shot on the par three.

But world number three Ko, chipping from the lower level of the green, produced a typically consummate recovery while the American botched a birdie chance.

-More to come.