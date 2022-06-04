NZ golfer Julianne Alvarez spoke to Matt Brown from the Women's US Open. Video / NZ Herald

Lydia Ko has safely secured a place in the second half of the richest tournament in women's golf after posting a solid round on day two of the US Open.

Coming off a disappointing opening round in which she struggled to a one-over 72, Ko was far more steady on Saturday with just a single blemish on a scorecard stacked with 14 pars.

A bogey on the fourth hole was balanced by three birdies - two in her final four holes of the round - to leave the world number three in a tie for 21st at one-under par.

However, she has plenty of work to do over her final two rounds if she wants to compete for the US$1.8 million (NZ$2.77m) first-place prize.

Ko currently sits eight shots behind leaders Minjee Lee of Australia and Mina Harigae of the United States. Lee shot a five-under 66, and Harigae had a 69.

Three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist and Hye-Jin Choi, who shot a 64 to come within shot of matching the lowest round in the event's 77-year history, were seven under. Nordqvist had a 68.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Kiwi Julianne Alvarez - playing in her first women's major championship - missed the cut after a disastrous second round 10-over par that left her at 13-over for the tournament in a tie for 141st place.

Among the other notables who won't be playing on the weekend include 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam and 2014 champion Michelle Wie West.