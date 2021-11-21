Golf: Lydia Ko secures career first with blistering finish

Lydia Ko claimed the Vare Trophy after a final round 64. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko has had a blistering finish to her LPGA season but it won't be enough to claim the CME Group Tour Championship.

Starting the day in 26th, Ko has lept to fifth place during the final round after shooting a eight-under 64.

Ko sits five shots behind leader Jin Young Ko who is still on the course. Lydia Ko had six birdies and an eagle, shooting six-under over her final seven holes.

The Kiwi has done enough to claim the Vare Trophy for the first time in her career, for the lowest average score across the season.

The top two players in the world, Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda, have not played enough rounds to be up for the award.

By winning the Vare Trophy award, Ko now moves to 20 points for Hall of Fame eligibility, putting her seven points shy of an automatic spot in the Hall of Fame.

Ko finishes the year with 11 top 10 finishes and one victory on the LPGA, at the Lotte Championship in April, and an Olympic bronze. She also claimed a victory on the Ladies European Tour earlier this month at the Saudi Ladies International for her 22nd professional win.