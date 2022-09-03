Lydia Ko of New Zealand shares a laugh while waiting on the eighth tee-box during the third round of the Dana Classic. Photo / AP

It was expletive deleted, almost, after Lydia Ko edged her way up the leaderboard at the Dana Open in Ohio.

The Kiwi golfer produced a brilliant third round of seven-under par and will go into the final day three shots behind leader Lucy Li.

Ko's surge began with an eagle on a par four hole at the Highland Meadows club.

"I had a careless bogey on the 11th, my second hole of the day," said Ko, who is ranked fourth in the world.

"They moved the tee forward a little bit on the 12th and I was just like 'F it', I'm going to hit driver off the tee.

"I only had a gap wedge in…it was kind of in the shadows, you can't see the pin as well at that time of the day. I couldn't see the ball go in.

"After that I set up two birdie opportunities and I was able to feed off that."

Ko is in a tie for fourth place, with Lexi Thompson and Caroline Masson also ahead of her. Ko is eying her 24th career win and second of the 2022 season.

There is a host of players in contention with defending champion Nasa Hataoka of Japan and fellow top 10 players Thompson and Brooke Henderson among those within striking distance.

The 19-year-old American Li is chasing her first big win. The former child golfing prodigy has a couple of victories on the LPGA's development tour this year.