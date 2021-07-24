Golf: Lydia Ko remains in hunt for third major at Evian Championship

Lydia Ko and her caddie during day three of the Evian Championship. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko and her caddie during day three of the Evian Championship. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko remains a chance to claim a second Evian Championship major title after a strong third round at Evian-Les-Bains.

The Kiwi two-time major winner shot a three-under 68 in a bogey-free round to sit in third place at 12-under. Ko remains six shots behind Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 who also shot a 68.

Jeongeun Lee6 is looking to claim her second major after winning the US Open in 2019.

Ko, the 2015 Evian Championship winner, had three birdies but it could have been more.

"I felt like I played really solid. Missed couple short ones, but - I put really good strokes on it but I just misread them," she said after her round.

"I don't really know how many shots behind I am, but I got to focus on my game and hope for nice sunny weather tomorrow and see where that puts me at the end of the day."

Ko will tee off in the final group alongside Jeongeun Lee6. who is at 18-under, teenage American Yealimi Noh at 13-under.

South Korean Minjee Lee's 6-under 65 moved her into a three-way tie for fourth spot at 11 under with Japan's Ayaka Furue and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn, who drifted back with a 1-over 72.

On Saturday, Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever by a female or male with a 10-under 61, while her history-making 36-hole score of 127 was the lowest in a major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship.

But overnight Lee6 had a mixed bag of three bogeys, four birdies and an eagle.

Inbee Park, a seven-time major winner who won the Evian in 2012 before it became a major, was out of contention and tied at 16th at 7 under after a par 71.

New world No. 1 Nelly Korda was tied for 32nd, and defending champion Jin Young Ko dropped way down to 74th after carding a miserable round of 76 including four bogeys and a double bogey.

She won at Evian in 2019 but the event was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.