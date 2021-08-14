Golf: Lydia Ko remains in contention at Scottish Open

Lydia Ko plays her second shot on the 12th hole during the Trust Golf Scottish Women's Open at Dumbarnie Links. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko's quest for her first win in Great Britain remains alive after a solid third round at the Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links in Fife.

The world number nine sits four shots off the leaders going into the final round after firing a three-under 69 today to move into a share of seventh at five-under.

Ko had two birdies on the front nine and a third at the 15th hole in a bogey-free round - a much more consistent day than round two which feature a double bogey, two bogeys and four birdies.

American Ryann O'Toole, Charley Hull of England and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn lead the tournament at nine-under. Jutanugarn was cruising at 11-under at the midway point of her round before a double bogey. She made up for that with two quick birdies but then went bogey-bogey to end the day to give up her two-shot lead once again.

Ko went straight into the Scottish Open on the back of her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she prepares for the British Open next week less than an hour away in Carnoustie.

Ko's only win on European soil was the Evian Championship in France six years ago. Despite five Ladies European Tour wins in her career, the other four were in Australia and New Zealand.

Her best finish at the British Open was tied for third in 2015 after twice being the leading amateur in 2012 and 2013. Ko has already had two top six finishes at majors this year heading into the final major of the year.