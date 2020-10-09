Golf: Lydia Ko posts steady second round to stay in contention at PGA Championship

Lydia Ko. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has posted a solid second round at the Women's PGA Championship to remain in contention for what would be a third major title.

After opening with a two-under par 68, Ko recorded an even par 70 on Saturday to sit in a tie for fourth place at the time of writing, midway through the day's play.

It was a remarkably steady round from the two-time major winner with just one birdie and one bogey scattered amongst 16 par holes.

Ko currently sits just one shot off leaders Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle King and Carlota Ciganda.

In a boost to Ko's title chances, world number two Nelly Korda withdrew from the tournament midway through her second round due to back pain.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fox is also in title contention on the men's European Tour after posting a two-under 70 in his second round overnight.

Fox couldn't quite match his opening round fireworks, where he shot a four-under 68 at the Wentworth Golf Club, but still did enough to stay within touching distance of leaders Shane Lowry and Matthew Fitzpatrick at 12-under.

The one-time European Tour winner now sits at six-under for the tournament in a tie for 10th place on the leaderboard.