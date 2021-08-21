Golf: Lydia Ko needs another big final round for chance at British Open

New Zealand's Lydia Ko tees sits eight shots back from the leaders after three rounds at the British Open. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko is going to have to need a stunning final round to capture a major title in 2021 following a bizarre third round at the women's British Open in Carnoustie.

The world number six shot an even round 72 to sit in a share of 40th after three rounds, eight shots adrift from co-leaders Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Ko started her third round with a bogey at the second and then it started to fall apart with three straight bogeys at 9, 10 and 11 to slip back to three over. But she then reeled off three birdies across the next three holes to get her round back to one-over. A birdie at the last completed what must be one of her most down-up rounds of her career.

The three consecutive bogeys may have done too much damage to her chances of claiming her first British Open title but one person you wouldn't rule out from the middle of the leaderboard is the Kiwi. Eight shots might sound insurmountable, but Ko has recent form in producing low final rounds.

At last week's Scottish Open, the Tokyo bronze medallist shot a final round 63 to finish in second, the same score she recorded in the fourth round at the Great Lakes Bay Invitational last month. Her best effort came also at a major, when she finished the ANA Inspiration with a 10-under 62 to finish second behind Patty Tavatanakit in April.

A bunched-up chasing pack, featuring Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Brooke Henderson, Sei Young Kim and Georgia Hall, promises to make it a Sunday to remember at Carnoustie with or without a surging Ko. The top 14 were separated by just three shots going into the final round.

In the toughest conditions of the week on the storied Scottish links, the 34-year-old Nordqvist — a two-time major champion — shot her lowest round in one of women's golf's five elite events with a bogey-free, 7-under 65. Koerstz Madsen, a 26-year-old Dane with just one top-10 finish in a major, joined Nordqvist on nine-under overall by rolling in a 15-foot eagle putt at No. 12 and parring her way home down Carnoustie's tough closing stretch to shoot 68.

They are a stroke ahead of Lizette Salas of the United States, whose up-and-down at the last completed a round of 70 that didn't include a bogey from the fifth hole.

World number one and Tokyo gold medalist Korda sits three shots back.

On the European Tour, Ryan Fox is in 34th place at four-under heading into the final round of the Czech Masters after shooting a two-under 70. Fellow Kiwi Josh Geary had a one-over 73 and is five shots further back from his compatriot in 59th.

They are both well back from Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen who leads at 13-under. Pulkkanen is aiming for his first ever win on the European Tour and goes into the fourth round with a two-shot lead over a chasing pack that includes former British Open winner Henrik Stenson.

In the United States, the final round of The Northern Trust has been pushed back to Tuesday NZT because of approaching Hurricane Henri along the northeastern shores. The PGA Tour decided to shut down Liberty National tomorrow. Today's third round was proceeding as scheduled.