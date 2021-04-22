Golf: Lydia Ko misses the cut at the LA Open five days after dominant title win

Focus Sport’s Cheree Kinnear is joined by Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith ahead of a critical weekend of Super Rugby, the first day of Sail GP in Bermuda and more. Video / NZ Herald

Focus Sport’s Cheree Kinnear is joined by Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith ahead of a critical weekend of Super Rugby, the first day of Sail GP in Bermuda and more. Video / NZ Herald

An improved second round won't be enough as Lydia Ko is set to miss the cut at the latest LPGA tour event in Los Angeles.

Fresh from winning for the first time in nearly three years last weekend, Ko made a horror start shooting seven-over in the first round of the LA Open.

She managed to recover on day two with a three-under 68 to improve to four-over par, which looks like being three shots outside the projected cut.

Jessica Korda has a five-shot lead on 13-under par.

Ko had her worst day of the season on Thursday, which was also her worst round since August 1, 2019, when she shot an eight-over 80 at the British Open.

Lydia Ko in action at the LA Open. Photo / AP

The 23-year-old Kiwi's first round featured two double bogeys, four bogeys and a solitary birdie.

It was a far cry from her dominant performance at the drought-breaking win at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii last Sunday, where she scored a seven-under par 65 in the final round to take the title by seven shots.

The win shot her up to seventh in the world rankings and 13th all-time on the LPGA career money list.