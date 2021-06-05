Golf: Lydia Ko makes cut, but tumbles down leaderboard at US Open

Alex Chapman talks to Matt Brown about the upcoming weekend of sport.

Lydia Ko has tumbled down the leaderboard at the US Open after struggling with consistency in her second round in San Francisco.

Ko began the day on even par, in a tie for 16th place and four shots off the lead. However, she immediately ran into trouble on the same back-nine holes she struggled with during her opening round.

Beginning her round on the 18th hole of the Lake Course at the Olympic Club, Ko immediately bogeyed to set in motion a wild start to her day.

Ko seemed to settle into her game with two pars and a birdie before posting a double bogey on the 14th hole - matching her score there on Friday - and ending her first nine holes with bogey-birdie combo.

It was a similar story in the back half of her round with a birdie and six pars balanced by a double-bogey and a bogey to leave her score at an underwhelming four-over.

Lydia Ko watches a stray drive during her second round at the 2021 US Open. Photo / Photosport

Despite dropping 20 spots into a share of 36th, Ko wasn't the only player who struggled, with the cut set at six-over, and a strong third round coupled with continued high scores from her competitors could see her shoot back up the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old amateur Megha Ganne posted an even-par second round to stay well in contention.

On Friday, Ganne became the first amateur in 15 years to have a share of the lead after any round at the US Women's Open.

Ganne sits at four-under, two shots behind leader Yuka Saso, who leads by one stroke over Jeongeun Lee, with both players carding a four-under 67. Only four players are within three shots of the lead, and only 11 players are under par.