Golf: Lydia Ko in danger of missing cut at US Open

Lydia Ko has tumbled down the leaderboard at the US Open after struggling with consistency in her second round in San Francisco.

Ko began the day on even par, in a tie for 16th place and four shots off the lead. However, she immediately ran into trouble on the same back-nine holes she struggled with during her opening round.

Beginning her round on the 18th hole of the Lake Course at the Olympic Club, Ko immediately bogeyed to set in motion a wild start to her day.

Ko seemed to settle into her game with two pars and a birdie before posting a double bogey on the 14th hole - matching her score there on Friday - and ending her first nine holes with bogey-birdie combo.

It was a similar story in the back half of her round with a birdie and six pars balanced by a double-bogey and a bogey to leave her score at an underwhelming four over.

Lydia Ko watches a stray drive during her second round at the 2021 US Open. Photo / Photosport

At the time of writing Ko sits just on the right side of the expected cut at five over, though half the field is yet to complete their second round.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old amateur Megha Ganne posted an even-par second round to stay in touch with the leaders ho currently sit one shot ahead of her at five-under.

On Friday, Ganne became the first amateur in 15 years to have a share of the lead after any round at the US Women's Open.