Golf: Lydia Ko in contention after first round of LPGA Tour event in Thailand

Lydia Ko. Photo / Getty

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has enjoyed a strong first round with a six-under par 66 on the opening day of the latest LPGA Tour event in Thailand at the Siam Country Club.

Ko's well in contention, just two shots off the pace set by Thailand duo Atthaya Thitikul and Patty Tavatanakit, who lead the way at eight-under par at their home tournament.

On a cloudy day in Chonburi, Ko started her round on the front nine and sunk two birdies across her first three holes, before adding a birdie at the par-five seventh.

The 24-year-old closed in on the lead early on her back nine with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes, and made up another shot on the 18th to separate herself from a group of six and climb into a share of fifth.

Ko is tied alongside Germany's Caroline Masson and Australian Hannah Green, and is one shot behind Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, as well as Ariya Jutanugarn, who made it a trio of Thais starting strongly in familiar conditions.

If day one is anything to go by Ko looks set to continue her resurgence on the LPGA Tour, having finished second, first and seventh in three of her last four tournaments, highlighted by a drought-breaking win at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii last month.