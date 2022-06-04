Lydia Ko reflects on her performance after a strong penultimate round at the US Open. Video / Supplied

Lydia Ko has retained a remote chance of pushing for a third major golf title with a strong penultimate round at the US Open.

But a birdie blitz from Australian Minjee Lee has left her with just one close challenger, American Mina Harigae, going into the final round in North Carolina.

An impressive title bid by Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad and world number two Nelly Korda's outstanding comeback from a blood clot in her arm were the dominant stories of the tournament.

Both players faded as Lee became the big news with five birdies in seven holes midway through the third round.

The 26-year-old from Perth - who won her first major title last year - finished the day at 13-under, three ahead of Harigae. Ko is in a group of players tied for fourth, seven shots behind the leader.

Ko looked in fairly good shape to make a bid for the crown at the end of her round, with her five-under tally the best score of the day on the Southern Pines course. She had a bogey on 15 but finished with a couple of late birdies to keep the title chase going.

"I think for most parts I didn't make too many mistakes, and I think when I was out of position I was able to scramble well," said Ko.

"I made a bogey on 15 after hitting a great -- the first good drive on that hole of the week, and then I think I hit this far behind the ball for the second shot, which was a shocker.

"I was able to bounce back with a good birdie on 16.

"I think overall I just was pretty -- I never got too excited or never got too down when I was out of position, and I think that's what you've got to do well.

"Like I said, it's a long week, and I'm just trying to play the best golf I can. If I can play good golf on top of that, that's ticking the boxes."

Ko is aiming for her first US Open title, not having won a major for six years. She has won the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championships but given the early trajectory of her career, was predicted to win a few more majors than that.

"I think overall this is probably one of the biggest crowds that I've seen at the U.S. Women's Open," said Ko. "I think we had pretty good crowds last year in San Francisco, but this is a huge golfing community.

"I think this has been one of the most fun venues of the U.S. Women's Open that I've played, so hopefully I'd better finish off my week well and see where that puts me at the end of tomorrow."

The third round will finish late this morning (NZ time).