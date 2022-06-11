Lydia Ko hits on the 15th tee during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko hits on the 15th tee during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko has charged up the leaderboard with a superb second round at the LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Starting the day in 52nd place after a first round 71, Ko shot the joint-low round of the day with a 65 to sit in fifth spot heading into the final day of the three-round event.

In a near-flawless round, Ko recorded six birdies and will start the final day three shots back from leader Frida Kinhult of Sweden.

On the PGA Tour, Danny Lee looks set for a strong finish at the Canadian Open. Lee sits in a share of 19th place following a one-under 69, to sit at four-under for the tournament. Lee had four bogeys in his round but also carded three birdies and an eagle.

American Tony Finau, after a third round 62, and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (65) lead at 11-under, two shots ahead of recent winners Justin Thomas and Sam Burns.