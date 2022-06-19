It wasn't a victory but Lydia Ko reached a career milestone with another top 10 finish on the LPGA Tour today.
The world number four shot a final round 68 but missed out on a playoff by one shot at the Meijer Open in Michigan.
Ko finished fourth at 17-under with Americans Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Ireland's Leona Maguire currently in a playoff for the title.
It is the 100th time Ko has finished in the top 10 on the LPGA Tour, 17 of those have been victories.
It has been a decade of consistency for Ko who first made the world take notice as a 15-year-old amateur with her maiden LPGA victory at the Canadian Open in 2012.
Today's effort was Ko's sixth top 10 of the season and third in a row, putting her in good form ahead of the Women's PGA Championship next week, the third major of the year.
